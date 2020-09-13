Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target to $43.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ITCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.57.

ITCI opened at $27.65 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.11.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Alafi purchased 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $589,680.00. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 41,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $1,307,350.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,529,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,955,000 after acquiring an additional 786,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,437,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,209,000 after acquiring an additional 527,274 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,779,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,031,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,660,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,967,000 after acquiring an additional 728,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 92.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,317,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after acquiring an additional 633,152 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

