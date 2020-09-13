Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI) Price Target to C$8.00

Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Major Drilling Group Int’l from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group Int’l from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Shares of MDI stock opened at C$6.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $495.09 million and a PE ratio of -7.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58. Major Drilling Group Int’l has a twelve month low of C$2.26 and a twelve month high of C$7.15.

About Major Drilling Group Int’l

Major Drilling Group International Inc primarily provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. It offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

