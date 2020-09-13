Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Price Target to $19.00

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TCLAF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Transcontinental from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Transcontinental from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

TCLAF stock opened at $12.43 on Thursday. Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Other. The Packaging segment engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

