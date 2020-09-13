Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target to C$19.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Transcontinental from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Transcontinental stock opened at C$16.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33. Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of C$9.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.82.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

