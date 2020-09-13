Royal Bank of Canada Raises Major Drilling Group Int’l (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Price Target to $8.00

Major Drilling Group Int’l (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on Major Drilling Group Int’l from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Major Drilling Group Int’l stock opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. Major Drilling Group Int’l has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.45.

About Major Drilling Group Int’l

Major Drilling Group International Inc primarily provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. It offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

