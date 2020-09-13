Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altair Engineering from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of ALTR opened at $37.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.32. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -125.56 and a beta of 1.49. Altair Engineering has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $44.34.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Altair Engineering had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altair Engineering news, insider Raoul Maitra sold 3,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $129,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Simon sold 2,500 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $103,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,955 shares of company stock valued at $12,042,601 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,794 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,587 shares of the software’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,451 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter worth $29,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

