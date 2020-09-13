ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR’s (ROYMY) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ROYMY. ValuEngine raised shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR alerts:

ROYMY stock opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.