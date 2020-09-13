Ruhnn (RUHN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, September 14th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RUHN stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. Ruhnn has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $225.81 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Ruhnn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Ruhnn in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ruhnn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Ruhnn Company Profile

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants.

