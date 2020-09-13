Ryan Jacob Smith Sells 19,379 Shares of Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) Stock

Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 19,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total value of C$485,879.98.

Ryan Jacob Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Real Matters alerts:

On Tuesday, September 8th, Ryan Jacob Smith sold 28,656 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.02, for a total value of C$717,079.15.

Shares of REAL traded down C$0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$23.79. The stock had a trading volume of 564,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,571. Real Matters Inc has a 12-month low of C$7.74 and a 12-month high of C$33.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$28.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.90.

REAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Real Matters from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Real Matters from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.