SafeInsure (SINS) Hits Market Cap of $343,997.60

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 13th. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $343,997.60 and approximately $1.09 million worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00482731 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023408 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009867 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 127.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000472 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004983 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010172 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000284 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 16,490,949 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure.

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

