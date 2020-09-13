Saint Jean Carbon Inc (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Short Interest Up 318.2% in August

Saint Jean Carbon Inc (OTCMKTS:TORVF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 318.2% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TORVF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,794. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Saint Jean Carbon has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.

Saint Jean Carbon Company Profile

Saint Jean Carbon Inc researches, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the graphite, gold, molybdenum, lithium, copper, and rhenium properties located in the provinces of Quebec, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Torch River Resources Ltd.

