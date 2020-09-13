Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

NASDAQ STSA opened at $4.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.63. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.11 and a current ratio of 15.11. The stock has a market cap of $84.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.07. On average, analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas P. O’neil sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $74,511.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,511.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas P. O’neil sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $26,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,115 shares of company stock valued at $126,161. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 411.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 804.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

