Scala Market Capitalization Reaches $622,416.75 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Crex24 and STEX. Scala has a total market capitalization of $622,416.75 and $410.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Scala has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00291877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00048099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00115470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.93 or 0.01594749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000292 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00189117 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 12,984,369,765 coins and its circulating supply is 9,184,369,765 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io.

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

