Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.40 ($8.71) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.40 ($8.71) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schaeffler presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.53 ($8.85).

FRA:SHA opened at €5.83 ($6.86) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.44. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

