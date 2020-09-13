Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund plc (LON:SCP) Insider Acquires £7,176.86 in Stock

Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund plc (LON:SCP) insider Robert Talbut acquired 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 458 ($5.98) per share, for a total transaction of £7,176.86 ($9,377.84).

SCP opened at GBX 452.50 ($5.91) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.01 million and a PE ratio of 50.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 446.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 443.65.

Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund Company Profile

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

