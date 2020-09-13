Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,247 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.00. The stock had a trading volume of 260,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,785. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $77.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.86.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

