Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,247 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14,766.7% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 70.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 130.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.00. 260,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,785. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.86. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $77.74.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

