Scotiabank Boosts Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target to C$20.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Transcontinental from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TCL.A opened at C$16.32 on Thursday. Transcontinental has a one year low of C$9.50 and a one year high of C$17.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.59.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

