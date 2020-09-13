Scotiabank Raises Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Price Target to $20.00

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

TCLAF opened at $12.43 on Thursday. Transcontinental has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $13.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.54.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Other. The Packaging segment engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

