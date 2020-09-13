Sei Investments Co. Acquires 190,331 Shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,992 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,331 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.24% of LYFT worth $24,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LYFT by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,332 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $66,463,000 after buying an additional 866,930 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LYFT by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in LYFT during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,058,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LYFT by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,111 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in LYFT during the 1st quarter valued at $1,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on LYFT from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LYFT from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on LYFT from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on LYFT from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LYFT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other LYFT news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,122 shares of company stock worth $597,099. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LYFT traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.76. 9,853,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,410,188. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.84. LYFT Inc has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $54.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.72. LYFT had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $339.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that LYFT Inc will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

