Sei Investments Co. Acquires 81,845 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,845 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.55% of Haemonetics worth $24,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

HAE stock traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.75. 606,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $63.41 and a 52-week high of $132.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.60.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 4,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $402,154.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 15,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $1,386,488.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,808 shares of company stock worth $10,556,869. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

