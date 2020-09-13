Sei Investments Co. Buys 59,914 Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,914 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.65% of QTS Realty Trust worth $25,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,639,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,685,000 after purchasing an additional 53,831 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,915,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,262 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,748,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,132,000 after acquiring an additional 163,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,980,000 after acquiring an additional 180,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,259,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,050,000 after acquiring an additional 43,964 shares during the last quarter.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QTS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Shares of NYSE:QTS traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $62.74. The company had a trading volume of 485,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,767. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $42.64 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -202.38 and a beta of 0.48.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.48%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CFO Jeffrey H. Berson sold 16,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $1,161,792.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,135.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 15,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,090,444.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,937. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS).

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.