Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844,510 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 178,315 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $26,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 61.6% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 48.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UBER traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.98. 27,115,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,899,312. The company has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $41.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.96.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.24). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert bought 15,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.60 per share, with a total value of $497,384.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $189,460 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

