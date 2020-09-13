Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,603 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Kimberly Clark worth $30,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 14.7% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 4.0% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 2.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Accident Compensation Corp grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 10.8% during the second quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 28,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.10.

KMB stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.50. 2,101,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,103. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.75.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.