Sei Investments Co. Has $25.20 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 376,470 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.18% of Ventas worth $25,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Ventas by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $597,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,733,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $675,200.00. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VTR stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,929,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $74.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.64.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $943.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ventas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ventas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ventas from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.65.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

