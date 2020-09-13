Sei Investments Co. Has $25.48 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,134 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,274 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of eBay worth $25,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of eBay by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $964,505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091,030 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $969,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666,647 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of eBay by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,314,546 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,162,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,826 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of eBay by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 8,457,726 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $443,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of eBay by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,165,598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $480,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.77. 7,224,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,930,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.46.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.15.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 13,949 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $793,698.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,437,950.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $292,734.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,879.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,191,238. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.