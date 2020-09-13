Sei Investments Co. Has $26.24 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 844,510 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 178,315 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $26,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,857.1% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 412.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 61.6% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $60,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert purchased 15,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $497,384.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $189,460. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.73.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $36.98. 27,115,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,899,312. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $41.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.