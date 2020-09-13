Sei Investments Co. Has $26.36 Million Stock Holdings in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,802 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.63% of Healthequity worth $26,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Healthequity by 21.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,230,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,816,000 after purchasing an additional 39,679 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,901,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 813,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 969.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,938,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,107 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Healthequity news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthequity stock traded down $3.63 on Friday, reaching $51.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,970,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.25. Healthequity Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.40.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. Healthequity had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthequity Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HQY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Healthequity from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Healthequity from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Healthequity from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

