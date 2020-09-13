Sei Investments Co. Has $26.42 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $26,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 12,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

NYSE CNI traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.39. 548,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,000. The company has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $107.52.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 25.66%. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

