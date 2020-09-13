Sei Investments Co. Sells 15,500 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $28,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,389,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,763,000 after buying an additional 7,299,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after buying an additional 3,285,330 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,912,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,421,000 after buying an additional 3,057,886 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,135,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,906,000 after buying an additional 2,294,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.23. 3,007,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,685. The company has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.08.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

