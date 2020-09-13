Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,699 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,575 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $25,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 119.4% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth $59,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $218.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,604,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $219.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.73 and its 200 day moving average is $189.07.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.48.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

