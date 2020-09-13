Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,699 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,575 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $25,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 4.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 141,845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 15.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $117,683,000 after acquiring an additional 97,118 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 260.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 19,274 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.00. 3,604,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,846,321. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.07. The company has a market capitalization of $162.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $219.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.48.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

