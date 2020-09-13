Sei Investments Co. Sells 5,225 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,100 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of NXP Semiconductors worth $24,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2,643.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Loop Capital boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.36.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.75. 1,395,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,075. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $139.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.54 and a 200 day moving average of $107.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1,782.14, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

