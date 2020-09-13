SHIELD Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 13th. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $473,755.31 and approximately $35.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency.

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

