Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Epwin Group (LON:EPWN)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) in a research note published on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Epwin Group stock opened at GBX 75 ($0.98) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $107.20 million and a PE ratio of 75.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 69.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 72.90. Epwin Group has a 52 week low of GBX 0.69 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 117.38 ($1.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.60.

Epwin Group Company Profile

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution segments. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; conservatories; and insulated glazing units.

