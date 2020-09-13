Shore Capital Reiterates Sell Rating for Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF)

Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TSVNF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Team17 Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Team17 Group alerts:

Shares of Team17 Group stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03. Team17 Group has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $9.08.

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.