Short Interest in America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) Decreases By 58.5%

America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the August 15th total of 121,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 211,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ATAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

NASDAQ:ATAX opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $246.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 47.41% and a return on equity of 8.17%.

In other America First Multifamily Investors news, CIO Kenneth Rogozinski bought 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $39,388.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 51,630 shares in the company, valued at $236,465.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATAX. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the first quarter valued at $54,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 8.98% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.