Short Interest in B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) Expands By 309.9%

B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 309.9% from the August 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of B Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th.

Get B Communications alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in B Communications stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of B Communications as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BCOM stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.08. B Communications has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59.

B Communications (NASDAQ:BCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B Communications had a net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 461.79%. The company had revenue of $622.00 million during the quarter.

B Communications Company Profile

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for B Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.