Short Interest in Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Decreases By 64.4%

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 64.4% from the August 15th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BASFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Pareto Securities raised Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $16.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Basf has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average is $13.70.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 1.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Basf will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.