Short Interest in Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) Rises By 516.5%

Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a growth of 516.5% from the August 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of BPTH stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.82, a quick ratio of 13.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $13.34.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.34. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bio-Path stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.88% of Bio-Path worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BPTH. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.