Short Interest in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) Increases By 136.0%

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 136.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 28.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 311,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 69,464 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 8.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 81.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 1.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter.

Get Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CCD opened at $22.54 on Friday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th.

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.