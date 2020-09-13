Short Interest in Inpex Corporation (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Decreases By 95.2%

Inpex Corporation (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGOPY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Inpex in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Inpex in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Inpex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

OTCMKTS TGOPY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.10. 4,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,077. Inpex has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00.

About Inpex

