Short Interest in SALZGITTER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Increases By 200.0%

SALZGITTER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

OTCMKTS:SZGPY remained flat at $$1.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38. SALZGITTER AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11.

SALZGITTER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. SALZGITTER AG/ADR had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that SALZGITTER AG/ADR will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SZGPY. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SALZGITTER AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SALZGITTER AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SALZGITTER AG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of SALZGITTER AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.50.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

