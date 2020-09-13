Short Interest in Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Drops By 50.0%

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tel-Instrument Electronics stock remained flat at $$3.50 during midday trading on Friday. 380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 120.78%.

About Tel-Instrument Electronics

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement solutions for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

