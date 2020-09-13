Short Interest in Thales Group (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Declines By 85.8%

Thales Group (OTCMKTS:THLLY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 85.8% from the August 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

THLLY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut Thales Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Thales Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THLLY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.55. 1,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,206. Thales Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67.

