Short Interest in Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Increases By 73.3%

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of TKYMF remained flat at $$4.90 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83. Tokuyama has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

