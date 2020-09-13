Short Interest in Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Rises By 157.5%

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 157.5% from the August 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS TKGBY traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.88. 100,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,707. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, and deposit accounts; mutual funds, T-bills/government bonds, Eurobonds, repos, equities, dual currency deposit transactions, Turkish derivatives exchange, e-trader, forward transactions, and taxation services; general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts; various cards; mortgage products; Internet and mobile/SMS banking; payment services; and safety boxes.

