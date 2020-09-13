ShowHand Market Cap Reaches $15,578.80 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. In the last seven days, ShowHand has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. ShowHand has a total market cap of $15,578.80 and approximately $24.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00291877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00048099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00115470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.93 or 0.01594749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000292 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00189117 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio.

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, Hotbit, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

