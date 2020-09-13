SIBCoin (SIB) Market Capitalization Reaches $444,581.16

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 13th. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $444,581.16 and $2,064.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,279.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.31 or 0.03485798 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.60 or 0.02155829 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00464290 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.76 or 0.00844005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012007 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.58 or 0.00599066 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00048861 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,665,795 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

