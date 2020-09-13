Siemens (FRA:SIE) Given a €146.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been given a €146.00 ($171.76) price target by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SIE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Barclays set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Siemens in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Siemens presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €129.18 ($151.97).

FRA SIE opened at €117.16 ($137.84) on Friday. Siemens has a 52 week low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a 52 week high of €133.39 ($156.93). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €115.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of €97.46.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

